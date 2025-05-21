Bengaluru Weather LIVE: Sai Layout Still Submerged Days After Rain; Residents Question Relief Efforts

Bengaluru Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rainfall in Parts of Karnataka’s Bengaluru has brought the city to its knees, with waterlogging witnessed in several parts, which has thrown normal life out of gear. The situation has reached a level where Sai Layout in North Bengaluru remains considerably waterlogged on Wednesday, even a day without fresh showers.

This ongoing situation highlights the area's susceptibility as a low-lying residential area with enduring drainage issues. The recent rainfall of 140 mm, which occurred from late Sunday night until Tuesday, has resulted in widespread flooding throughout the city; however, the inhabitants of Sai Layout have been particularly affected.

Several residences on the ground and first floors remain inaccessible, and civic authorities are still actively involved in rescue and relief operations.

Presently, a team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is engaged in efforts to clear drainage systems and pump out the accumulated water. Nevertheless, numerous residents have expressed their frustration with the gradual pace of these endeavours.