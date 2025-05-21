Bengaluru Weather LIVE: Sai Layout Still Submerged Days After Rain; Residents Question Relief Efforts
Bengaluru Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rainfall in Parts of Karnataka’s Bengaluru has brought the city to its knees, with waterlogging witnessed in several parts, which has thrown normal life out of gear. The situation has reached a level where Sai Layout in North Bengaluru remains considerably waterlogged on Wednesday, even a day without fresh showers.
This ongoing situation highlights the area's susceptibility as a low-lying residential area with enduring drainage issues. The recent rainfall of 140 mm, which occurred from late Sunday night until Tuesday, has resulted in widespread flooding throughout the city; however, the inhabitants of Sai Layout have been particularly affected.
Several residences on the ground and first floors remain inaccessible, and civic authorities are still actively involved in rescue and relief operations.
Presently, a team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is engaged in efforts to clear drainage systems and pump out the accumulated water. Nevertheless, numerous residents have expressed their frustration with the gradual pace of these endeavours.
Surya, an IT professional residing in the area, conveyed his distress, stating, “For the past three days, it has been a distressing experience. A single instance of rainfall caused a nearly five-foot increase in water levels, inundating our entire home. We also lack access to potable water because the sump has been contaminated,” as quoted by news agency PTI. He further mentioned that the flooding problem in the layout recurs with each episode of rainfall.
Another resident remarked, "The absence of electricity for three days has rendered even those of us capable of working remotely unable to do so."
