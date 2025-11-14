Bankipur election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs RJD Nitin Nabin Rekha Gupta winner

Bankipur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Bankipur constituency, one of Bihar’s key political battlegrounds, is known for its diverse electorate and pivotal role in state governance. The outcome here holds great significance as the seat frequently witnesses intense contests between major parties. The Bankipur seat is observed as a stronghold of the BJP, as party leader Nitin Nabin has successfully secured victories here in the last few assembly elections.

In this election, Nitin Nabin (BJP), Rekha Gupta (RJD), and Vandana Kumari (JSP) are contesting against each other.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Nitin Nabin of the BJP retained the seat, defeating Luv Sinha of the Congress. The Bankipur Assembly segment is part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, where in the 2024 general elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) secured victory by defeating Anshul Avijit (INC).

