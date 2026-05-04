Bankura Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP

Bankura Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Bankura assembly constituency is located in the Southwestern Bankura district in South Bengal. This district near the Jharkhand border in the Jangalmahal zone.

This year, the BJP has fielded Niladri Sekhar Dana against Dr Anup Mandal of the TMC. The other candidates in the fray are Anup Banerjee of Congress, Avoyananda Mukhopadhyay of CPIM, and Lina Ghosh of SUCIC.

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, Niladri Sekhar Dana of the BJP won the seat against Sayantika Banerjee of TMC by 1,468 votes. However, in the 2016 Congress's candidate, Daripa Shampa won the seats against Minati Misra of TMC by 1,029 votes. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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