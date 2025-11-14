Advertisement
Banmankhi (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Banmankhi (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Banmankhi (SC) assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Krishna Kumar Rishi and the Congress's DEO Narayan Rajak.

Banmankhi (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Banmankhi (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Banmankhi (SC), a crucial assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purnia district, has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2020 elections, BJP’s Krishna Kumar Rishi secured victory by defeating RJD candidate Ramdev Paswan with a margin of 27,743 votes, reaffirming the party’s dominance in the region.
For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP has once again fielded Krishna Kumar Rishi from the Banmankhi (SC) seat, while the Indian National Congress has nominated DEO Narayan Rajak as its candidate. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)  and Jan Suraaj party (JSP) have also put forward their contenders, aiming to cut into BJP’s vote share. The constituency went to polls on November 9 in the second phase, witnessing a tight contest amid significant voter turnout.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi Raaj Or Mandate For Nitish?)

Stay Tuned For Banmankhi (SC) Seat Live Election Result 2025:

