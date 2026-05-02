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NewsIndiaBaramati Bypoll Results 2026 Live: Sunetra Pawar set for assembly debut?
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Baramati Bypoll Results 2026 Live: Sunetra Pawar set for assembly debut?

Baramati Bypoll Results Live Updates: Baramati went to the polls due to tragic demise of Ajit Pawar. His wife Sunetra is contesting from the seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:26 AM IST|Source:
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Baramati Bypoll Results Live Updates: The Baramati constituency went to the bypolls on April 9. The by-election was held due to tragic demise of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. His wife Sunetra Pawar is contesting from the seat after taking over the Deputy Chief Minister's post. Major political parties like the Shiv Sena UBT, Congress and NCP-SP abstained from the election on moral grounds to support Sunetra Pawar's candidature in the times of grief. However, there are several independent candidates in the fray from the seat. 

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