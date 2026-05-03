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NewsIndiaBarasat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Intense political battle likely between key rivals
WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS

Barasat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Intense political battle likely between key rivals

Barasat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP’s Sankar Chatterjee is up against Sabyasachi Dutta of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Barasat seat. Meanwhile, Tarak Mukherjee is contesting from a Congress ticket, and AIMIM has fielded Omar Faruque. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:47 AM IST|Source:
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Barasat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Barasat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Barasat Assembly constituency is an assembly constituency in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Here, the voting was conducted in the second phase of elections, and the voter turnout was 92.79 per cent. 

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle soon

A high-stakes battle will be witnessed between Sankar Chatterjee of the BJP and Sabyasachi Dutta of the TMC. Meanwhile, Tarak Mukherjee is contesting from a Congress ticket, and AIMIM has fielded Omar Faruque. Avik Basu Thakur and Md. Jahangir Ali are the independent candidates in the fray.

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