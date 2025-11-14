Barh Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Siyaram Singh Up Against Karnveer Singh Yadav

Barh Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Barh is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 assembly seats in the state. It is a General category seat located in Patna district and forms part of the Munger parliamentary constituency. In 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this seat, with Gyanendra Kumar Singh defeating Satyendra Bahadur of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 10,240 votes. Barh has witnessed contests between major political parties over the years, reflecting the broader political trends of the region. The constituency has also maintained a steady voter turnout, showing consistent participation from the electorate.

In the Bihar election 2025, Barh is expected to see another close contest among key candidates. Siyaram Singh represents the BJP, while Madhukar Jay Vijay, Karnveer Singh Yadav from the RJD, and Mahesh Prasad Singh from Jan Suraaj are also in the fray. The contest highlights the mix of old political influence and new challenges shaping Barh’s political landscape.

