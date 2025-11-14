Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984015https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/barh-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-bjp-siyaram-singh-vs-rjd-karnveer-singh-yadav-vs-jan-suraaj-mahesh-prasad-singh-winner-2984015.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Barh Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Siyaram Singh Up Against Karnveer Singh Yadav

Barh Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Barh assembly seat is underway. A close contest is expected between BJP’s Siyaram Singh, RJD’s Karnveer Singh Yadav, and Jan Suraaj’s Mahesh Prasad Singh.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:12 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Barh Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Barh Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Barh is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 assembly seats in the state. It is a General category seat located in Patna district and forms part of the Munger parliamentary constituency. In 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this seat, with Gyanendra Kumar Singh defeating Satyendra Bahadur of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 10,240 votes. Barh has witnessed contests between major political parties over the years, reflecting the broader political trends of the region. The constituency has also maintained a steady voter turnout, showing consistent participation from the electorate.

In the Bihar election 2025, Barh is expected to see another close contest among key candidates. Siyaram Singh represents the BJP, while Madhukar Jay Vijay, Karnveer Singh Yadav from the RJD, and Mahesh Prasad Singh from Jan Suraaj are also in the fray. The contest highlights the mix of old political influence and new challenges shaping Barh’s political landscape.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Barh Seat Live Bihar Election Result 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links