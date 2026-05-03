Barpeta Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins soon, check for first trends and leads

Barpeta Election Results 2026 LIVE: Barpeta assembly constituency falls in Assam's Barpeta district. It is a General constituency, meaning it's not reserved for SC/ST/women. In 2021, Abdur Rahim Ahmed of Congress bagged the seat. This time, the Assom Gana Parishad is the only registered party and the BJP's ally in the fray from the seat, alongside two independents. In the 2016 assembly elections, Gunindra Nath Das of AGP had bagged the seat. There are three candidates in the fray from the Barpeta assembly seat, including Dipak Kumar Das of Assam Gana Parishad, Uddhab Chandra Das as an independent, and Gagan Chandra Haloi as an independent. Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar's nomination was rejected for the seat.

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