Barrackpur Election Results 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP - Who will win?

Barrackpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Barrackpore assembly constituency is located in the North 24 Parganas district in the state of West Bengal. It is part of the Kolkata metropolitan area and lies along the eastern bank of the Hooghly River.

This year, the BJP has fielded candidate Kaustuv Bagchi against Raj Chakraborty of the TMC. Other candidates in the fray include Saroj Sharma (Independent), Sambhu Das of Congress, Zakhir Hussain of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, Rajdeep Roy (Independent), and other candidates.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, Raj Chakraborty of the TMC won the seat against Chandramani Shukla of the BJP. However, in the 2016 election, Silbhadra Datta of the TMC won the seat against CPI(M) candidate Debasish Bhowmick. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source