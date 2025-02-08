Bawana Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Bawana Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Jai Bhagwan Upkar Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Bawana is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, located in the North West district and falling under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The establishment of Bawana is attributed to two Gaur Brahmins, Kala and Thukrai.

In the 2025 assembly elections, the BJP has fielded Ravinder Indraj Singh, against Congress's Surender Kumar and AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

Bawana Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Jai Bhagwan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with 95,715 votes, defeating Ravinder Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 84,189 votes, and Surender Kumar of Congress, who received 12,803 votes.