Baytoo Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Balaram Moondh Vs Congress' Harish Chaudhary

The Baytu assembly constituency, located in the Barmer district of the Indian state of Rajasthan, is characterized by its predominant Jat population. With a total of approximately 244,200 voters, the constituency comprises 114,000 female electors and around 130,200 male electors. Notably, the SC-ST community holds a significant presence in this constituency, followed by minorities and other groups. Unlike many other constituencies, casteism plays a more prevalent role in Baytu, and no single party dominates the political landscape.

Currently, the representative for the Baytu assembly constituency is Harish Choudhary from the Congress party. During his tenure, he has championed the development of over 1200 kilometers of roads. The majority of Baytu's residents rely on agriculture and animal husbandry. Unlike some areas, there is no specific concentration of industrial or commercial activity. The constituency features a prominent temple dedicated to Kheema Baba, attracting a large number of devotees during festivals. Additionally, the region is home to a significant Horticultural School.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Baytu witnessed a fierce competition among the BJP, Congress, and RLP, with Kailash Choudhary of the BJP securing the third position. Ultimately, Harish Choudhary of the Congress emerged victorious. Speculations for the upcoming 2023 assembly elections suggest that the National People's Party led by Hanuman Beniwal could establish a significant presence in the Baytu assembly seat in the Barmer district.