Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BJP vs Congress

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Begusarai, considered Bihar’s industrial and financial hub, serves as the district headquarters and is also a legislative assembly constituency. Established in 1951, the Begusarai Assembly seat encompasses a region with significant industrial activity, including a thermal power plant in Barauni and fertilizer production through companies like Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited.

From the Phulwari assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kundan Kumar against Amita Bhushan of Congress, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Surendra Kumar Sahai. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase.

The constituency has a rich political history and has been influential in Bihar’s politics. During the 1970s and 1980s, Begusarai emerged as a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Over the years, the Congress has won here eight times, the BJP six times, the CPI three times, and once an Independent candidate, Bhola Singh, secured victory.

Begusarai continues to be a politically significant constituency, reflecting both its industrial prominence and its dynamic electoral history in shaping Bihar’s political landscape.

