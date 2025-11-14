Advertisement
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BJP vs Congress

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Begusarai assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Kundan Kumar of the BJP and Amita Bhushan of the INC.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Begusarai, considered Bihar’s industrial and financial hub, serves as the district headquarters and is also a legislative assembly constituency. Established in 1951, the Begusarai Assembly seat encompasses a region with significant industrial activity, including a thermal power plant in Barauni and fertilizer production through companies like Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited.

From the Phulwari assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kundan Kumar against Amita Bhushan of Congress, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Surendra Kumar Sahai. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase.

The constituency has a rich political history and has been influential in Bihar’s politics. During the 1970s and 1980s, Begusarai emerged as a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Over the years, the Congress has won here eight times, the BJP six times, the CPI three times, and once an Independent candidate, Bhola Singh, secured victory.

Begusarai continues to be a politically significant constituency, reflecting both its industrial prominence and its dynamic electoral history in shaping Bihar’s political landscape.

Also Check- Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi Raaj Or Mandate For Nitish?

Stay Tuned For Begusarai Seat Live Election Result 2025:

14 November 2025
07:36 IST

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live: Counting To Begin Shortly 

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live: Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will begin shortly, as security has been heightened at various counting centres.

07:00 IST

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live: 66.56% Voter Turnout

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live: Begusarai voted in the first phase, and a 66.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded. 

