BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Belaganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Belaganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Belaganj assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between JDU's Manorma Devi and the RJD's Vishvanath Kumar Singh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Belaganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Belaganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Belaganj Assembly constituency in Gaya district has been closely watched due to its long-standing political significance. Since 2010, the seat was considered a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Dr. Surendra Prasad Yadav having served as its MLA third times. Attempts by the Janata Dal (United) to capture this stronghold began in 2005, but real success came only in the 2024 by-election, when JD(U) candidate Manorama Devi defeated RJD’s Vishwanath Kumar Singh by a massive margin of 21,391 votes.

Vishwanath Kumar, the son of Dr. Surendra Prasad Yadav, was unable to continue his father’s political legacy after he became a Member of Parliament.

Belaganj thus represents a key battleground where traditional party dominance faces challenges from rising regional players, reflecting broader shifts in Bihar’s political landscape.

From the Belaganj assembly seat, JDU has fielded Manorma Devi against RJD's Vishvanath Kumar Singh while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to MD. Shahabuddin. Other Candidates in the fray are Madhubala Kumari of AAP, MD. Abdullah of Bharatiya Sampuran Krantikari Party and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tunes For Belaganj Seat Live Election Result 2025:

