Beleghata Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between TMC's Kunal Kumar Ghosh vs BJP's Partha Chaudhury vs Shahina Javed of INC

Beleghata Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Beleghata Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Beleghata constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 11 candidates are in the fray for Beleghata seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Beleghata seat are Kunal Kumar Ghosh (TMC), Partha Chaudhury (BJP), Shahina Javed (INC), Paramita Roy (CPIM), Jayanti Mitra (SUCIC), Sonali Saha (IND), Pritambar Das (IND), Nazir Ahmed (IND), Debdyuti Deb (IND), Abhijit Hazra (IND), Subrata De (IND)

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In 2021, Paresh Paul of AITC won against Kashinath Biswas of BJP from Beleghata Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: