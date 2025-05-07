Bengaluru Mock Drills LIVE
Bengaluru Mock Drills LIVE Updates: The Indian armed forces killed over 90 terrorists and destroyed several terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by conducting precision airstrikes under Operation Sindoor last night. As tensions rise between the two nations, mock drills are being held today in different parts of the country. To prepare civilians for emergencies like war, mock drills will also be conducted in Bengaluru.
