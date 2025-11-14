Advertisement
Bettiah Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP vs JSP vs INC

Bettiah Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Bettiah Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 11, 2025. The main contenders in the 2025 Assembly elections include Renu Devi of the BJP, Anil Kumar Singh representing the Jan Suraaj Party, Washi Ahmad from the INC, and several others.

 

In the previous Assembly elections, BJP candidate Renu Devi secured victory with a margin of 18,079 votes, while INC’s Madan Mohan Tiwari finished second with 66,417 votes.

This year, Bihar registered a voter turnout of 57.3%, slightly higher than in 2020. The electoral contest featured the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA—comprising JD(U), BJP, and other allies—competing for political dominance across the state.

Stay Tuned For Bettiah Seat Live Election Result 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

