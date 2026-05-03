Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will Mamata Banerjee's fort be breached?
Bhabanipur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Bhabanipur will remain the most keenly contested state assembly battle in Bengal this time.
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Bhabanipur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, in south Kolkata, will remain the key focus in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bhabanipur Assembly constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 12 candidates are in the fray for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. The main contestant for the Bhabanipur seat is the serving Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.
Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle
Banerjee, who is the founder of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency for the second time. Other prominent rivals that Banerjee will face are BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, INC's Pradip Prasad and CPIM's Shrijeeb Biswas.
Also contesting from Bhabanipur constituency are Manika Mukherjee (BNARP), Anumita Shaw (SUCIC), Safar Sekh (IND), Narayan Das (IND), Mumtaz Ali (IND), Malay Guha Roy (IND), Subrata Bose (IND) and Sk Safi Ahamed (IND).
In a keenly contested state assembly battle in 2021, Mamata Banerjee (then CM) had lost to BJP`s Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency. Later that year, she contested from Bhabanipur constituency in by-polls.
Mamata Banerjee secured 85,263 votes which were around 71.90 per cent of the total votes polled in the by-election in 2021. Banerjee's rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal got 26,428 votes and Communist Party of India CPI candidate Srijib Biswas secured 4,226 votes.
Bhabanipur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8am
Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will lotus bloom for the first time in Bengal? All eyes on State Assembly polls as counting of votes begin at 8am.
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