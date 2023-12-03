Bhadrachalam Election results 2023: Mahabubabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat includes Bhadrachalam, a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Telangana. Bhadrachalamis located in the South Telangana area of Telangana in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. It fits the definition of a rural seat.

There are 64,091 female voters and 61,449 male votes in the seat, for a total of 1,25,552 voters. Voter participation in Bhadrachalam for the 2018 Telangana elections was 80.03%. 2014 saw a 76.6% turnout.

The seat was won by CPM's Sunnam Rajaiah in 2014 by a margin of 1,815 (1.09%). A total of 34.78% of the votes cast went to Sunnam Rajaiah.

The Mahabubabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Bhadrachalam Assembly segment was led by the YSRCP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

BhadrachalamVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’s Bhukya Sangeethaand BRS’s Banoth Shankar Naik are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Bhadrachalamassembly elections.