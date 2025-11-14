Bhagalpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Bhagalpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: One of Bihar’s prominent districts, Bhagalpur holds significant historical and cultural importance. Situated on the banks of the Ganga River, the area is well-known for education, trade and the silk industry.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the key constituency in Bhagalpur district was won by the Congress party. Ajit Sharma of Congress secured a decisive victory, defeating BJP candidate Rohit Pandey. Ajit Sharma won with 65,502 votes, while Rohit Pandey managed to secure 64,389 votes.

From the Bhagalpur assembly seat, BJP has fielded Rohit Pandey against Congress's Ajeet Sharma while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Abhay Kant Jha. Other candidates S J Vedant of Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik), Rekha Das of Bahujan Samaj Party and other independent candidate. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

