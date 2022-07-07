Bhagwant Mann's Wedding Live Updates: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set t get married in an intimate ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. All the key AAP leaders, including party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha, who is believed to be a close friend of Bhagwant Mann, will be in attendance. The 48-year-old comedian-turned-politician will be tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra. This is Mann’s second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015, with whom he shares his two kids-- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17). Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests will attend the wedding.

According to reports, the ceremony will take place amid tight security arrangements at the chief minister’s residence. Gurpreet Kaur (30), shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, ‘Din Shagna Da Chadya’ (the day of marriage has arrived). She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters who are settled abroad.

According to the AAP, the family members of Mann, including his mother and sister, and a few guests will attend the wedding, which will be solemnised according to Sikh rituals.

Talking to reporters here, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann Saab's family, his mother and his sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend."

"We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann Saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true," he added.

Meanwhile, some pictures from inside the ceremony have been released so far.