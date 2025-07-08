Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2928678https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bharat-bandh-09-july-2025-live-coverage-whats-open-and-closed-school-electricty-shutdown-bank-strike-reason-25-crore-workers-protest-nationwide-latest-news-2928678.html
NewsIndia
BHARAT BANDH

bharat bandh 09 july 2025 live coverage whats open and closed school electricty shutdown bank strike reason 25 crore workers protest nationwide latest news

India is set to witness a nationwide protest on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, as a consortium of 10 major central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, and SEWA stages a "Bharat Bandh" against the central government's labour and economic policies. The unions have united to press for 17 long-pending demands, which they claim have been consistently ignored by the government. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Bharat Bandh: India is set to witness a nationwide protest on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, as a consortium of 10 major central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, and SEWA stages a "Bharat Bandh" against the central government's labour and economic policies. The unions have united to press for 17 long-pending demands, which they claim have been consistently ignored by the government. 

Accusing the Centre of pursuing "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies detrimental to national interests," the organisers anticipate participation from over 25 crore (250 million) workers, with widespread support from farmers and rural labourers across the country.

Preparations for the large-scale industrial action have been actively progressing across both the formal and informal sectors of the economy, the forum said on Monday.

"More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country," said Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Latest Update:

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK