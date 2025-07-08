[LIVE] Bharat Bandh 09 July Latest Updates: Will Bank Service Be Affected?

Bharat Bandh 09 July Live Updates: India is set to witness a nationwide protest on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, as a consortium of 10 major central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, and SEWA stages a "Bharat Bandh" against the central government's labour and economic policies. The unions have united to press for 17 long-pending demands, which they claim have been consistently ignored by the government.

Accusing the Centre of pursuing "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies detrimental to national interests," the organisers anticipate participation from over 25 crore (250 million) workers, with widespread support from farmers and rural labourers across the country.

Preparations for the large-scale industrial action have been actively progressing across both the formal and informal sectors of the economy, the forum said on Monday.

"More than 25 crore workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country," said Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).