Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Transport, school, colleges, bank services likely to be hit

New Delhi: Central Trade Unions of India have jointly given a call for Nationwide General Strike today (Thursday, 12 February 2026). The 24-hour Bharat Bandh, being called by the trade unions and farmer organizations is to protests against Labour Codes, privatisation, rising prices of essential commodities among several reasons.

Trade unions have long been demanding the repeal of the four labour codes and withdrawal of several proposed and existing policies affecting workers and farmers.

The Bharat Bandh is likely to see possible disruptions in banking, public transport, and industrial sectors across the country, though essential and critical services like hospitals and pharmacies are exempt.

Though official bank holiday has not been declared so far, PSU Banks like SBI, UCO Bank and Bank of Baroda have informed regulators regarding possible service disruptions owing to the Bandh.

