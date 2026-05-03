Bidhannagar election results 2026 live updates Sharadwat Mukherjee bjp vs sujit bose tmc vs soumyajit raha cpim winner
Bidhannagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Bidhannagar assembly seat, BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee is up against TMC’s Sujit Bose. The assembly seat voted in phase 2 on April 29.
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Bidhannagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bidhannagar is a General category assembly seat and is situated in North 24 Parganas district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of Barasat Parliament Seat. This time, BJP has fielded Sharadwat Mukherjee from the assembly seat against TMC's Sujit Bose. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Ranajit Mukherjee of Congress, Soumyajit Raha of CPIM, Uma Panda of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST), Sarat Mukherjee, and more, bringing the total to 10.
In 2021, 2016, and 2011 West Bengal assembly elections, TMC's Sujit Bose has been winning the seat from this constituency, defeating BJP, Congress, and more. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.
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