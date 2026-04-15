AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 10.31 AM – Check latest updates here
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE Updates: AP Inter Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year students will be released today at 10:31 AM on the official BIEAP websites. Students can check their results online or via WhatsApp using their hall ticket number.
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AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students today. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results. Once released, students can easily check their marks online through official websites or even via WhatsApp.
AP Inter Results 2026 Date & Time
As per the latest update, the AP Inter Results 2026 will be released today at 10:31 AM.
More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) this year.
Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026
Students can check their results on the official websites:
bie.ap.gov.in
resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra service).
How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 Online
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website
Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link
Select 1st year or 2nd year result
Enter your hall ticket number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download or take a printout
Students can also download their marks memo online once the results are declared.
AP Inter Exam 2026 Details
1st Year Exams: February 23 to March 24, 2026
2nd Year Exams: February 24 to March 23, 2026
The exams were conducted separately for both years across the state.
Previous Year Result Statistics
Looking at last year’s performance (2025):
1st Year Pass Percentage: 70%
2nd Year Pass Percentage: 83%
Results were declared on April 12, 2025.
Important Details in Marks Memo
Students will find the following details in their marks memo:
Student name
Hall ticket number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Result status (Pass/Fail)
The AP Inter Results 2026 are finally being released today, bringing relief and excitement for lakhs of students. Candidates should keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check results quickly. With multiple options like official websites and WhatsApp service, accessing results has become easy and convenient. Students are advised to download their marks memo and plan their next academic steps accordingly.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Exam 2026 Schedule
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, conducted 1st year exams from February 23 to March 24, and 2nd year exams from February 24 to March 23 separately.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: How Many Students Are Waiting for the Results?
Over 10 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations and are now awaiting their results.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check Results
Students can check their results from 10:31 AM onwards on the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in. They can also access results on WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to Mana Mitra at 9552300009.
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be released today
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results today.
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