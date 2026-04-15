AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 10.31 AM – Check latest updates here

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students today. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results. Once released, students can easily check their marks online through official websites or even via WhatsApp.

AP Inter Results 2026 Date & Time

As per the latest update, the AP Inter Results 2026 will be released today at 10:31 AM.

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More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) this year.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra service).

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link

Select 1st year or 2nd year result

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a printout

Students can also download their marks memo online once the results are declared.

AP Inter Exam 2026 Details

1st Year Exams: February 23 to March 24, 2026

2nd Year Exams: February 24 to March 23, 2026

The exams were conducted separately for both years across the state.

Previous Year Result Statistics

Looking at last year’s performance (2025):

1st Year Pass Percentage: 70%

2nd Year Pass Percentage: 83%

Results were declared on April 12, 2025.

Important Details in Marks Memo

Students will find the following details in their marks memo:

Student name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

The AP Inter Results 2026 are finally being released today, bringing relief and excitement for lakhs of students. Candidates should keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check results quickly. With multiple options like official websites and WhatsApp service, accessing results has become easy and convenient. Students are advised to download their marks memo and plan their next academic steps accordingly.