Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Campaigns Intensify As NDA, INDIA Bloc Step Up Battle For Votes

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases—on November 6 and November 11—while the results will be announced on November 14. Of these, 121 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase and 122 in the second. The NDA alliance, which includes the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular), and RLM, will take on the Mahagathbandhan coalition led by the RJD in the battle to regain control of the state.

