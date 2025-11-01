Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Campaigns Intensify As NDA, INDIA Bloc Step Up Battle For Votes
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: As the election temperature rises across Bihar, major political forces intensify their campaigns just days ahead of voting. The NDA unleashed a wave of rallies, with Amit Shah scheduled to address four mega events today, JP Nadda holding two public meetings, and the NDA releasing its joint manifesto promising jobs, metro expansion, and seven new airports. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enters the fray with her campaign journey kicking off in Bihar today. On the opposition side, the 'INDIA' alliance prepares vigorous outreach, with RJD, Congress, and notable figures like Khesari Lal Yadav and Rahul Gandhi frontlining their efforts.
Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases—on November 6 and November 11—while the results will be announced on November 14. Of these, 121 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase and 122 in the second. The NDA alliance, which includes the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular), and RLM, will take on the Mahagathbandhan coalition led by the RJD in the battle to regain control of the state.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: Tej Pratap Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder
Following the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter in Mokama, Bihar’s political leaders voiced strong concern over the worsening law and order situation. Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav blamed the State government for its failure to ensure public safety, saying the administration was “asleep.” Speaking in Danapur, he added that crime would persist as long as unemployment remained unaddressed, urging the government to act responsibly.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's Bihar Manifesto As 'Bundle Of Lies'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA’s recently released Bihar election manifesto, Sankalp Patra, calling it a “bundle of lies” and a “copy-paste” version of his own Tejashwi’s Pledge. Criticising the coalition for unveiling it in just 26 seconds, he said it reflected their disregard for Bihar’s 14 crore people. Tejashwi alleged that most of the promises were taken from his vision and reworded without originality.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: Priyanka Gandhi To Begin Bihar Poll Campaign Today
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to begin her Bihar Assembly election campaign today with rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria. As part of her statewide tour, she will hold additional public meetings in Lakhisarai, Rosera, Govindganj, Chanpatia, Kadwa, and Kasba in the coming days to boost Congress and INDIA bloc candidates.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: Manoj Jha Accuses Bihar Govt Of MCC Violation Over Cash Transfers
RJD MP Manoj Jha has complained to the Election Commission, alleging that the Bihar government violated the Model Code of Conduct by transferring Rs 10,000 to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after poll dates were announced, with another payment reportedly planned for November 7.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: Akhilesh Yadav To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Across Bihar From November 1
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will campaign across Bihar from November 1 to 5 in support of INDIA bloc candidates, focusing especially on RJD nominee and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. His rallies will span key districts from Purnea to Bhagalpur.
