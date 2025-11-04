Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: As Countdown Begins For Voting, Political Battle Heats Up

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The poll-bound state of Bihar is entering the final countdown as the voting for the first phase will begin on November 6. The current 243-member Legislative Assembly’s term is due to end on 22 November 2025.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is seeking re-election, emphasising development, law-and-order achievements during its tenure.

On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, has announced Tejashwi Yadav, the son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, as their chief ministerial candidate. The alliance is focusing its campaign on issues such as employment, social welfare, and inclusive development.

The upcoming high-stakes political battle is expected to be a tight contest, drawing attention not only within Bihar but also across the national political spectrum.