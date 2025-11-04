Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: As Countdown Begins For Voting, Political Battle Heats Up

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: With the NDA and Mahagathbandhan locked in a closely fought contest, the election results are poised to have significant implications for Bihar's political future. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates (Image Source: Zee Media Bureau)
LIVE Blog

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The poll-bound state of Bihar is entering the final countdown as the voting for the first phase will begin on November 6. The current 243-member Legislative Assembly’s term is due to end on 22 November 2025.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is seeking re-election, emphasising development, law-and-order achievements during its tenure.

On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, has announced Tejashwi Yadav, the son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, as their chief ministerial candidate. The alliance is focusing its campaign on issues such as employment, social welfare, and inclusive development.

The upcoming high-stakes political battle is expected to be a tight contest, drawing attention not only within Bihar but also across the national political spectrum.

04 November 2025
09:01 IST

Bihar Election 2025 Live: BSP Leader Targets Rahul Gandhi 

Bihar Election 2025: BSP State In-Charge Anil Kumar said, "Whether Rahul Gandhi is with fishermen, mechanics, or visiting hospitals, that doesn’t matter. What matters is what he did for the people of Bihar when he was in power. Today, there’s much talk about backward communities and their welfare, but when they were in power, how many backward families’ tears did they wipe away?..."

08:34 IST

Bihar Election 2025 Live: Owaisi's Big Attack On RJD

Bihar Election 2025: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Tejashwi Yadav says Owaisi and his party are extremists. In the eyes of Tejashwi, RJD and the alliance, anyone who is a Namazi, reads the Quran, keeps Roza, sends their children to a Madrasa, has a beard, wears a skull cap, wears a Hijab, is an extremist. Those who bow down in front of his father are not extremists in the eyes of Tejaswi Yadav..." 

"Listen, Tejashwi, we believe in the one who created the earth and the sky. If we believe in any book, it is Allah's Karam first and the Constitution second... Tejashwi has demeaned the entire minority community of Seemanchal... Tejashwi is acting like a younger brother to PM Modi and expressing his hatred... Tejashwi can say whatever he wants... Lalu's son says I am an extremist. His statement makes no difference... The people of Seemanchal will teach him what an extremist is..." he added. 

