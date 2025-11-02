Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi To Hold Mega Rallies As Battle With Mahagathbandhan Heats Up

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14, setting the stage for a major political showdown in Bihar.

The upcoming polls are expected to witness a fierce contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) — and the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. Both alliances are aggressively campaigning across the poll-bound state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and alliance dynamics will play a crucial role for the NDA, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is banking on anti-incumbency.

The 2025 Assembly elections are poised to shape the state’s governance for the next five years.