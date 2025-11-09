Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Campaign Ends Today For Phase 2

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: The campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will end this evening, November 9). Voting for the remaining 122 seats will take place on November 11.

Before the campaign ends, both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have put in their full strength today. On behalf of the NDA, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold multiple rallies. Meanwhile, from the Mahagathbandhan side, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and several other leaders will address public meetings.

Both alliances announced the manifesto to woo voters.

