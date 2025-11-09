Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Campaign Ends Today For Phase 2
The campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will end this evening, November 9). Voting for the remaining 122 seats will take place on November 11.
Before the campaign ends, both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have put in their full strength today. On behalf of the NDA, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold multiple rallies. Meanwhile, from the Mahagathbandhan side, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and several other leaders will address public meetings.
Both alliances announced the manifesto to woo voters.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary Urges Voters To Back NDA
Bihar Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary said, "Make NDA win so that the development works in Bihar continue. The people who have stolen people's money and resources all their lives, those who have looted the nation for 55 years, those who committed the fodder scam are accusing us of corruption... Whenever a reservation was introduced in the country, it happened with the support of the BJP... RJD has always opposed reservations. Lalu ji tore apart the Women's Reservation Bill..."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Congress Akhilesh Prasad Singh Predicts Opposition lead In First Phase
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan would win over 75 of the 121 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
"The candidates of the Mahagathbandhan are winning on more than 75 seats. Even after that, there is a tough contest on 15-20 seats. A government will be formed under the leadership of the Mahagathbandhan; there is a wave of change in Bihar going on," Congress leader Singh told ANI, predicting a strong performance by the Opposition in the ongoing polls.
