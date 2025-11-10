Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Voters Gear Up For Phase 2 Polling

The stage is all set for the voting of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Tuesday, November 11, across 122 seats, and the results for all constituencies will be announced on November 14. In this phase, the fate of 1,302 candidates will be decided by over 3 crore voters. Among them, there are approximately 1 crore 95 lakh male voters and approximately 1 crore 74 lakh female voters, along with 943 third-gender voters.

To ensure peaceful polling, the Election Commission has set up 45,399 booths. By Monday evening (November 10), all polling parties will reach their respective booths, and voting will begin at 7 am on Tuesday.

Ahead of the second phase of voting, the India-Nepal border has been sealed and security tightened. More than 1,500 companies of the CRPF have been deployed, along with 50 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), around 20,000 trainee constables, and over 22,000 Home Guard personnel and chowkidars.

