Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2982184https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bihar-assembly-election-2025-live-updates-eci-bjp-congress-jdu-rjd-manifesto-pm-modi-rally-latest-news-2982184.html
NewsIndia
2025 BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Voters Gear Up For Phase 2 Polling

The stage is all set for the voting of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Tuesday, November 11, across 122 seats, and the results for all constituencies will be announced on November 14. In this phase, the fate of 1,302 candidates will be decided by over 3 crore voters. Among them, there are approximately 1 crore 95 lakh male voters and approximately 1 crore 74 lakh female voters, along with 943 third-gender voters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 08:24 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The stage is all set for the voting of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on Tuesday, November 11, across 122 seats, and the results for all constituencies will be announced on November 14. In this phase, the fate of 1,302 candidates will be decided by over 3 crore voters. Among them, there are approximately 1 crore 95 lakh male voters and approximately 1 crore 74 lakh female voters, along with 943 third-gender voters.

To ensure peaceful polling, the Election Commission has set up 45,399 booths. By Monday evening (November 10), all polling parties will reach their respective booths, and voting will begin at 7 am on Tuesday.

Ahead of the second phase of voting, the India-Nepal border has been sealed and security tightened. More than 1,500 companies of the CRPF have been deployed, along with 50 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), around 20,000 trainee constables, and over 22,000 Home Guard personnel and chowkidars.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned For The Latest Updates
 

10 November 2025
08:02 IST

Bihar Election 2025 Live: UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Urges Voters To Support NDA

On Bihar Election 2025, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said, "To bring prosperity to Bihar and ensure the NDA government comes to power, the people must resolve their problems through their votes. Development only happens when the central and state governments are the same. People used to view the word 'Bihari ' as a derogatory term. But our Prime Minister decided to make Bihar better again. Just as Uttar Pradesh became 'Uttam Pradesh,' PM Modi thought that Bihar should also become 'Uttam Pradesh.'"

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Mohan Bhagwat
Can Muslims, Christians Join The RSS? Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence
Womens fashion
Cozy Woolen Mufflers & Scarves to Keep You Warm in Style
myntra kajal
Best Kajal Pencils on Myntra: Long-Lasting & Smudge-Proof
hair straightener
Best Hair Straighteners on Myntra: Salon-Style & Advanced Options
Hair dryer
Best Hair Dryers on Myntra: Powerful, Professional & Travel-Friendly Options
co ords
Cozy And Stylish Co-Ord Sets To Shop On Myntra
women's slides
Best Women’s Slides for Daily Comfort and Style
Shashi Tharoor
'He Speaks For Himself': Congress On Shashi Tharoor’s Praise Of LK Advani
kitchen appliances
Charming Ceramic Coffee Mugs to Brighten Your Mornings and Gift with Love
men sweatshirt
Men’s Sweatshirt Collection: Stay Warm and Stylish This Winter