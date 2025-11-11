Bihar Election 2025 Live: 3.7 Crore Voters Gear Up For Final Poll Phase

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies today. Key battlegrounds include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

This phase will be crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government, as 12 ministers from his cabinet are in the fray. Among the JD(U) contenders are Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Representing the BJP are Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi will also test his party’s strength once again from the Imamganj constituency, a seat he has represented earlier.

Of the 122 seats going to polls, East Champaran has 11 constituencies, Madhubani and Gaya 10 each, West Champaran nine, and Sitamarhi eight. Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar will each see contests on seven seats. Araria and Aurangabad have six seats each, while Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will witness polling on five constituencies apiece. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj will each have four seats in contention, Jehanabad three, Arwal two, and Sheohar one.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 42 of these 122 seats, while the RJD secured 33. The JD(U) bagged 20 seats, Congress 11, and Left parties together won five.

Voting for this phase will take place across 45,399 polling centres. The first phase of polling recorded the highest voter turnout in Bihar’s electoral history, with 65.08 per cent turnout. All major parties, including Jan Suraaj, have interpreted the historic participation as a positive sign for their respective camps.