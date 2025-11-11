Bihar Election 2025 Live: 3.7 Crore Voters Gear Up For Final Poll Phase
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar’s final polling phase covers 122 constituencies with 3.7 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,302 candidates, including 12 ministers, across 45,399 booths after a record first-phase turnout.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies today. Key battlegrounds include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.
This phase will be crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government, as 12 ministers from his cabinet are in the fray. Among the JD(U) contenders are Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Representing the BJP are Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).
Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi will also test his party’s strength once again from the Imamganj constituency, a seat he has represented earlier.
Of the 122 seats going to polls, East Champaran has 11 constituencies, Madhubani and Gaya 10 each, West Champaran nine, and Sitamarhi eight. Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar will each see contests on seven seats. Araria and Aurangabad have six seats each, while Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will witness polling on five constituencies apiece. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj will each have four seats in contention, Jehanabad three, Arwal two, and Sheohar one.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 42 of these 122 seats, while the RJD secured 33. The JD(U) bagged 20 seats, Congress 11, and Left parties together won five.
Voting for this phase will take place across 45,399 polling centres. The first phase of polling recorded the highest voter turnout in Bihar’s electoral history, with 65.08 per cent turnout. All major parties, including Jan Suraaj, have interpreted the historic participation as a positive sign for their respective camps.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: RJD’s Shakti Singh Yadav Says ‘Public Trend Favours Mahagathbandhan, People Want Tejashwi As CM’
On the second phase of Bihar Election 2025, RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said, "...On 6th November, votes were cast in 121 constituencies for change... Over 80% of seats show signs of a public trend favouring the Mahagathbandhan candidates. Today is the second phase... There is uneasiness among those who, by seizing power, have pushed Bihar into disarray. They have made it a victim of administrative chaos. But the enthusiasm in today's voting, the long queues everywhere, and the smiles on women's faces are visible... The people of Bihar want to see Tejashwi Yadav's face at the swearing-in ceremony on the 18th..."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Seeks Public Support
Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh's wife and independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency, Jyoti Singh said, "I apologise to the public as I could not reach many places...I request the public's support in giving me the opportunity to serve them...The public has already made up their mind to make me victorious as I am receiving a lot of support from them..."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Voting Begins For 122 Constituency
Voting for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025 begins across 122 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Jitan Ram Manjhi Links Red Fort Blast To ‘Revenge’ After Operation Sindoor
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Terrorists have been eyeing Delhi for long...Today, the incident took place as they were successful in doing so...This is a part of a conspiracy...Terrorists want to take revenge following the Operation Sindoor..."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Mock poll underway
Ahead of second phase of voting, Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Purnea.
Bihar Election Live 2025: Key Constituency
In the second phase, Key battlegrounds include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Pappu Yadav Says Bihar Moving Towards Major Political Change
Ahead of phase 2, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, said, "The names of 69 lakh voters got deleted following the SIR exercise, then how come the voting percentage in the first phase of elections increase?...Bihar is moving towards a big change. The new voters (Gen Z) want change. Why is the Prime Minister using such language like Katta, Bomb, dacoity? Does this kind of language suit the Prime Minister?...The Prime Minister never appeals for votes on the issues of Bihar. The public of Bihar wants change..."
