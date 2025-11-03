Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: State Gears Up For A Decisive Election As NDA And Mahagathbandhan Face Off

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: On one side of the ring stands the ruling NDA, while on the other is the opposing force — the Mahagathbandhan. Both alliances have released their manifestos, outlining promises and plans for the state’s future. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 07:01 AM IST|Source:
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates (Image Credit: File Photo/IANS)
LIVE Blog

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar is heading into a crucial election this week — one that will determine more than just who forms the next government. It will reveal who truly wins the trust of the voters. From popularity to emotional appeal, political parties have pulled out all the stops.

On one side of the ring stands the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while on the other is the opposing force — the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), whereas the Mahagathbandhan brings together Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Both alliances have released their manifestos, outlining promises and plans for the state’s future. But the real test lies ahead — it will be monumental to see who Bihar chooses this time.

03 November 2025
07:01 IST

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: 'Campaigning With Full Strength...,' Says AIMIM Leader

According to IANS, speaking about the Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi said, "The Election Commission has declared the Bihar elections, which will be held in two phases. The first phase of voting is scheduled for November 6, and the second phase will take place on November 11. AIMIM has fielded candidates on 26 seats. The party’s national president, Asaduddin Owaisi, along with his team and star campaigners, are actively present and campaigning with full strength..."

