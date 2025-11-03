Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: State Gears Up For A Decisive Election As NDA And Mahagathbandhan Face Off

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar is heading into a crucial election this week — one that will determine more than just who forms the next government. It will reveal who truly wins the trust of the voters. From popularity to emotional appeal, political parties have pulled out all the stops.

On one side of the ring stands the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while on the other is the opposing force — the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), whereas the Mahagathbandhan brings together Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Both alliances have released their manifestos, outlining promises and plans for the state’s future. But the real test lies ahead — it will be monumental to see who Bihar chooses this time.

