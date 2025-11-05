Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: All Eyes On Phase 1 Voting To Begin Tomorrow
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar is gearing up for the first phase of the Assembly elections, as voting is set to begin tomorrow, November 6. The state has entered the final countdown to a crucial poll that will determine who forms the government for the next five years.
Trending Photos
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The voting for the first phase will be held on November 6 in 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts. Phase 1 of voting will be a decisive round that may influence the rest of the Bihar election.
The campaigning for the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday. According to IANS, on the last day of canvassing, all parties were holding rallies, roadshows, and public meetings to woo voters.
Meanwhile, the second phase of voting will take place on November 11, with the results to be announced on November 14.
Stay Tuned With Zee News For LIVE Updates:
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Prashant Kishor Alleges 'Nitish Kumar Used Officers To Loot'
Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of phase 1 voting in the state, Jan Suraaj Founder, Prashant Kishor said, "Nitish Kumar used his officers to loot Bihar for the last 5 years, and now when the elections have come, he is giving Rs 5,000-10,000 to women for the state... If the votes are taken from Mohania, Rohtas, and Patna, should factories be set up in Bihar or Gujarat?"
#WATCH | Kaimur, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Founder, Prashant Kishor says, "Nitish Kumar used his officers to loot Bihar for the last 5 years, and now when the elections have come, he is giving Rs 5,000-10,000 to women for the state... If the votes are taken from Mohania, Rohtas and… pic.twitter.com/rdaoVDHvA3
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.