Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: All Eyes On Phase 1 Voting To Begin Tomorrow

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The voting for the first phase will be held on November 6 in 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts. Phase 1 of voting will be a decisive round that may influence the rest of the Bihar election.

The campaigning for the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday. According to IANS, on the last day of canvassing, all parties were holding rallies, roadshows, and public meetings to woo voters.

Meanwhile, the second phase of voting will take place on November 11, with the results to be announced on November 14.

