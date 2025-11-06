Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: Phase 1 Voting Begins Today, Fierce Political Showdown Expected
Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: The state has entered the final countdown to a high-stakes poll that will shape the political landscape for the next five years.
Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: Bihar has entered the showdown as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections begins today across 121 Assembly constituencies in 18 districts. This round of voting could serve as a pacesetter for the next phase, scheduled for November 11.
Political alliances and rivalries are under intense scrutiny, and voters are expected to turn out in large numbers to decide who will form the next government.
Citizens and political observers alike are watching closely as the state takes a decisive step toward shaping its political future.
