Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980549https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bihar-assembly-election-voting-2025-live-updates-phase-1-check-bihar-vidhan-sabha-polling-exit-poll-results-6-nov-2025-2980549.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: Phase 1 Voting Begins Today, Fierce Political Showdown Expected

Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: The state has entered the final countdown to a high-stakes poll that will shape the political landscape for the next five years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 05:08 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: Bihar has entered the showdown as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections begins today across 121 Assembly constituencies in 18 districts. This round of voting could serve as a pacesetter for the next phase, scheduled for November 11.

Political alliances and rivalries are under intense scrutiny, and voters are expected to turn out in large numbers to decide who will form the next government.

Citizens and political observers alike are watching closely as the state takes a decisive step toward shaping its political future.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Follow Zee News For LIVE Updates: 

06 November 2025
05:07 IST

Bihar Election Voting 2025 Live: Phase 1 Voting Begins Today

Phase one voting in Bihar begins today. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Earrings
Bridal Earrings to Elevate Your Look This Grand Wedding Gala 2025
Greater Bangladesh Map
Battle Plan? Yunus Presents Turkey Bangladesh Map Featuring India’s Assam
sarees
Sarees for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Gala 2025!
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Magical
Pakistan
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports
ethnic gown
Gowns for Brides This Grand Wedding Gala Season
Zohran Mamdani
Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever, Inspired By Nehru
eye makeup
Best Eyeliners To Elevate Your Eye – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra
jewellery set
Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!
Maxi skirts
Elegant Maxi Skirts For Every Occasion – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra