Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEB matric result to be released soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

31 March 2022, 08:36 AM
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Check last 4 years' pass percentage here
2021: 78.17%
2020: 80.59%
2019: 80.73%
2018: 68.89%
31 March 2022, 08:35 AM
In case the official website of BSEB is not opening, students can check the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the BSEB for updates on Bihar board result.
31 March 2022, 08:26 AM
Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Math paper leak
The BSEB exams were scheduled to end on February 24, however, due to the Mathematics paper on February 17 the board had to reschedule the examination. The re-exam was held on March 24.
31 March 2022, 08:26 AM
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary will announce the Matric results tomorrow at 1 pm.
31 March 2022, 08:26 AM
In order to pass, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the BSEB Class 10th result. Students will also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those who fail to obtain a minimum passing percentage or fail a subject will have to reappear for the particular subject again.
31 March 2022, 08:26 AM
Bihar board Matric result 2022 mark sheets will include name, roll code and roll number, registration number of the students, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.
31 March 2022, 08:25 AM
Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As soon as the results are announced, students are advised to download their scorecards for future reference. BSEB Class 10 students can also access Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.
31 March 2022, 08:24 AM
Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number. Before BSEB Matric result link is activated on the BSEB's official website, the board officials will hold a press conference to make the announcement.
31 March 2022, 08:24 AM
Over 17 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar Board Class X exams this year. The Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.
31 March 2022, 08:23 AM
How to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:
- The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on BSEB's official website.
- To check Bihar Board Matric results, students need to visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.
- Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers.
- The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
31 March 2022, 08:23 AM
Websites to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:
1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2. onlinebseb.in
31 March 2022, 08:22 AM
The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the BSEB's official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 1 PM.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/WuJ26Bjr0b
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 30, 2022