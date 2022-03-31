Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEB matric result to be released soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 on Thursday (March 31, 2022). The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the official website of BSEB.

Once released, the matric results for the Bihar Board can be checked online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.

The Bihar School Examination Board will be announced the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today. The BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 1 PM.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result.

Live TV