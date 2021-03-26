Bihar Board Results 2021 LIVE: BSEB Class 12 result declared, pass percentage at 77.97%

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce results for class 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today. The board had revealed the time and date for the declaration of results on Thursday (March 25) night on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The class 12th results will be announced by Minister for Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press meeting.

Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Inter examination 2021 will be able to access their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com for all streams after the press meeting.

