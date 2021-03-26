हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Board Results 2021 LIVE: BSEB Class 12 result declared, pass percentage at 77.97%

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce results for class 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today. The board revealed the time and date for the declaration of results on Thursday (March 25) night on its official website. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, March 26, 2021 - 15:45
PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce results for class 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today. The board had revealed the time and date for the declaration of results on Thursday (March 25) night on its official website -  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The class 12th results will be announced by Minister for Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press meeting.

Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Inter examination 2021 will be able to access their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com for all streams after the press meeting. 

For latest updates on Bihar Board Inter examination result 2021 stay tuned with Zee News!

26 March 2021, 15:45 PM

Bihar Board Class 12th results 2021 stream-wise pass percentage:

Arts: 77.97%

Commerce: 91.48%

Science: 76.28%

26 March 2021, 15:41 PM

BSEB 12th result declared, pass percentage stands at 77.97%. Students can check their Bihar Inter Result on onlinebseb.in.

26 March 2021, 15:31 PM

BSEB Board 12th Result has been declared the result will soon be updated on the official website.

 

26 March 2021, 15:24 PM

BSEB Bihar Board results will be released in a few minutes though the official website is not responding. Students are advised to wait for the BSEB result to be announced first and then check the official website.

26 March 2021, 15:21 PM

Bihar Education Minister and BSEB Chairman are at the venue to announce the results for the Bihar Board exams at a press conference today. 

26 March 2021, 15:11 PM

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to announce results for class 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 soon.

26 March 2021, 15:11 PM

The students can check the results through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage. In the new window, enter registration and roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

