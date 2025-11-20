Advertisement
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Posters Of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, And NDA Leaders Outside Gandhi Maidan, Patna

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Nitish Kumar is set to take the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time, following a decisive win by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state assembly elections. The NDA secured a big majority in Bihar, winning 202 out of 243 seats, with the BJP winning 89 and JD(U) 85. 

 

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates (Image: ANI)
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Today at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Nitish Kumar is set to take the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time, following a decisive win by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state assembly elections. The NDA secured a big majority in Bihar, winning 202 out of 243 seats, with the BJP winning 89 and JD(U) 85. 

The ceremony, to be held at Gandhi Maidan, will be marked by the presence of key national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Nitish Kumar, known for his long political career, thanked his alliance partners for their “complete unity” after the big election win.

The NDA’s victory in Bihar highlights huge public backing in Bihar and paves the way for the formation of the new state government.

20 November 2025
09:31 IST

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live: Meghalaya CM Arrives At Patna Airport

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrived at Patna airport today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar for his 10th term as Bihar Chief Minister. 

09:23 IST

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live: Gandhi Maidan Set Up For Nitish Kumar

Ahead of Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in for his 10th term as Bihar Chief Minister, posters of him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan, and other NDA leaders were displayed outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna. 

