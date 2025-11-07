Advertisement
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Record 64.66% Turnout In Phase 1, Highest In State’s History

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that Bihar has registered its highest voter turnout in phase one voting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 since 1951, marking a new milestone in public participation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on Thursday, recording a historic voter turnout of 64.66 per cent — the highest in the state’s electoral history. Voting was held across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, while the second phase is scheduled for November 11.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that Bihar has registered its highest voter turnout since 1951, marking a new milestone in public participation.

The state is witnessing an intense political battle, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) — facing off against the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which includes the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

