Bihar Election Result 2025 Date Live: Exit Polls Predict Strong Comeback For NDA, Results On November 14

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date Live: The 2025 assembly elections in Bihar, a 243-seat contest, have concluded polling and now all eyes are on the result day. Voter turnout touched a record high, with more than 68.79 % of registered electors casting their votes across the two phases. Voting took place for 122 constituencies across 20 districts, completing polling for all 243 seats.

Bihar witnessed an impressive voter response in the 2025 Assembly elections, with 65.08% turnout recorded in the first phase. Participation surged even higher in the second phase, driving the overall voter turnout to 68.79%, almost 10 percentage points higher than the previous Assembly elections.

Exit-polls are pointing to a strong return for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The results, scheduled to be announced on November 14, will determine the electoral performance of the NDA alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.