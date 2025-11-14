Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi Raaj Or Mandate For Nitish?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The wait is finally over! Bihar is witnessing an intense day of democracy in action as counting begins for all 243 Assembly constituencies. The political fate of hundreds of candidates will be decided today, and the excitement is palpable across the state. Bihar has seen a strong turnout this time, building on its long history of active participation — 62.57% voter turnout in the 2020 Assembly elections and 64.6% during the 1998 Lok Sabha polls. Key candidates in the fray are Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur, Tej Pratap Yadav from Mahua, Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur, Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Deepa Manjhi from Imamganj, Shreyasi Singh from Jamui, Anant Singh from Mokama, and Vijay Sinha from Lakhisarai.

Interestingly, this time around, no repolling was requested by any of the 2,616 candidates or the 12 recognised political parties. To ensure fair and efficient counting, the Election Commission has set up elaborate arrangements across all constituencies. A total of 243 Returning Officers (ROs) are supervising the process along with 243 Counting Observers. Across the state, 4,372 counting tables have been established, each manned by a supervisor, an assistant, and a micro-observer. Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are also on the ground, keeping a close watch as every vote is tallied. Exit poll results have largely favoured the NDA while not ruling out the Mahagathbandhan. It’s going to be a long, dramatic day in battleground Bihar, where every vote counts and every seat could tilt the scales.

Stay tuned as the story of this high-stakes election unfolds LIVE — number by number, seat by seat: