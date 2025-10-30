Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In Muzaffarpur, Chhapra Today 

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: In a post on X, PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA will register a comprehensive victory in the poll-bound state.

"My family members from Bihar are themselves in the electoral fray to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, tomorrow morning around 11 AM in Muzaffarpur and in the afternoon at 12:45 PM in Chhapra, I will have the good fortune to engage in dialogue with the public. I am confident that in the assembly elections, once again, my brothers and sisters of the state will sound the conch of great victory," the Prime Minister wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held Mahagathbandhan's joint rally in Muzaffarpur, where he triggered a political row alleging PM Modi would 'do anything for votes'.

