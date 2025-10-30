Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In Muzaffarpur, Chhapra Today

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra today, as Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

 

LIVE Blog

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates:  In a post on X, PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA will register a comprehensive victory in the poll-bound state.
"My family members from Bihar are themselves in the electoral fray to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, tomorrow morning around 11 AM in Muzaffarpur and in the afternoon at 12:45 PM in Chhapra, I will have the good fortune to engage in dialogue with the public. I am confident that in the assembly elections, once again, my brothers and sisters of the state will sound the conch of great victory," the Prime Minister wrote.
Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held Mahagathbandhan's joint rally in Muzaffarpur, where he triggered a political row alleging PM Modi would 'do anything for votes'.

 

30 October 2025
10:39 IST

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Bihar Track Record

 

Bihar Elections 2025 Live: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh questioned Rahul Gandhi’s contribution to Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls, criticizing the Congress party’s performance in the state.

10:23 IST

Bihar Elections 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In Muzaffarpur, Chhapra Today 

 

Bihar Elections 2025 Live: Ahead of the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally in Muzaffarpur today. The district administration has ensured tight security and smooth conduct of the event.

 

 

