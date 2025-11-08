Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi To Hold Mega Rallies In Sitamarhi And Bettiah To Boost NDA’s Campaign

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 saw a record voter turnout of 65.08%, marking the highest participation since 1951. Voting was held on 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts on November 6, 2025. This turnout is a big jump from the 57.29% recorded in the 2020 Assembly polls and 56.28% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls, and subsequently, polling for the Bihar elections will conclude. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase.The results are scheduled to be announced on November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the people of Bihar saying “Bihar has shown the way to the Nation. SIR with Zero Appeals and highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI".