BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi To Hold Mega Rallies In Sitamarhi And Bettiah To Boost NDA’s Campaign

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 saw a record voter turnout of 65.08%, marking the highest participation since 1951.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates (Image: Zee Photos)
LIVE Blog

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 saw a record voter turnout of 65.08%, marking the highest participation since 1951. Voting was held on 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts on November 6, 2025. This turnout is a big jump from the 57.29% recorded in the 2020 Assembly polls and 56.28% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls, and subsequently, polling for the Bihar elections will conclude. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase.The results are scheduled to be announced on November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the people of Bihar saying “Bihar has shown the way to the Nation. SIR with Zero Appeals and highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI".

08 November 2025
10:30 IST

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: NDA Confident Of Two-Thirds Majority, Says BJP Leader 

Speaking on the Bihar elections 2025, BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan said, "...Voting for 'M', for women's welfare, and for the Modi-Nitish partnership. There has been bumper voting across Bihar, women have come out from every village and put their stamp of approval on our model of women's empowerment... 

“We are fully confident that the NDA is moving towards a two-thirds majority in the first phase... People do not want to let 'gundaraj' return, even by mistake,” the BJP leader said. 

 

