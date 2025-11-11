Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live Updates: Fir Se Nitish Or Tejashwi Sarkar?
Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live: The voting for the Bihar assembly elections ends today with all eyes set on exit poll data. Will it be Nitish Kumar government once again or Tejashwi Yadav's debut as Bihar CM?
Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live: Voting for the Bihar assembly elections ends today with record voter turnout, leaving the pollsters in a fix as they are unable to guess whether it’s pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency. The high voter turnout indicated a one-sided contest, and it’s very difficult to predict the polls this time.
The contest is tough between the NDA (BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left, VIP and IIP) while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj are making the fight interesting. Notably, the pre-poll surveys have predicted an edge for the NDA but did not rule out Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD as well. Tejashwi Yadav has been the front-runner when it came to Chief Ministerial choice of people while Nitish Kumar emerged as the second choice in most of the surveys.
Stay Tuned For Live Exit Poll Results From Bihar Elections 2025:
Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live: Will Prashant Kishor Make Nitish, Tejashwi Run For Money?
Prashant Kishor has expressed confidence that his debutant party Jan Suraaj will make waves and Nitish Kumar's JDU won't cross 30 seats. Jan Suraaj is being seen as one of the key challengers in the bipolar contest of NDA vs Mahagathbandhan. The exit polls will be out around 6.30 this evening and will give a glimpse of what could happen on November 14 - the counting day for the Bihar Election 2025.
