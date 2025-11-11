Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live Updates: Fir Se Nitish Or Tejashwi Sarkar?

Bihar Exit Polls Results 2025 Live: Voting for the Bihar assembly elections ends today with record voter turnout, leaving the pollsters in a fix as they are unable to guess whether it’s pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency. The high voter turnout indicated a one-sided contest, and it’s very difficult to predict the polls this time.

The contest is tough between the NDA (BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left, VIP and IIP) while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj are making the fight interesting. Notably, the pre-poll surveys have predicted an edge for the NDA but did not rule out Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD as well. Tejashwi Yadav has been the front-runner when it came to Chief Ministerial choice of people while Nitish Kumar emerged as the second choice in most of the surveys.

