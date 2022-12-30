Bihar Nikay Chunav Result LIVE UPDATES: Check Patna Municipal Corporation Result - and list of all winners from across the state

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result Live Updates: Counting of votes will be done today in the second phase of Bihar municipal elections. Votes will be counted from 8 am, apart from this, initial trends will start coming from 10 am. The fate of 665 representatives will be decided in the second phase of Bihar municipal elections. In this, 1529 ward councillors, 68 chief councilors and 68 deputy chief councilors have been elected. Mayor and deputy mayor will also be elected in this election.

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES of Bihar Nikay Chunav (Bihar Municipal Corporation, Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Natija) results 2022