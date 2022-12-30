Bihar Nikay Chunav Result LIVE UPDATES: Check Patna Municipal Corporation Result - and list of all winners from across the state
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result Live Updates: The fate of 665 representatives will be decided in the second phase of Bihar municipal elections. The results for Patna ward members, Mayor and Deputy Mayors will be out soon.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result Live Updates: Counting of votes will be done today in the second phase of Bihar municipal elections. Votes will be counted from 8 am, apart from this, initial trends will start coming from 10 am. The fate of 665 representatives will be decided in the second phase of Bihar municipal elections. In this, 1529 ward councillors, 68 chief councilors and 68 deputy chief councilors have been elected. Mayor and deputy mayor will also be elected in this election.
Here are all the LIVE UPDATES of Bihar Nikay Chunav (Bihar Municipal Corporation, Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Natija) results 2022
Sita Sahu is leading in the mayoral battle for Patna Municipal Corporation.
Bihar Nikay Chunav Result: Municipal Corporation,
Chhapra Vote Counting Result:
- Mayor -- Rakhi Gupta ahead
- Deputy Mayor - Ragni Devi Ahead
1 - Reshma Khatoon -
2 - Neha Devi
- 3 - Kiran Kumari -
4 - Santosh Kumar -
5 - Ajay Shah -
6 - Shweta Pandey
- 7 - Saira Khatoon
- 8 - Nirmala Devi
- 9 - Usha Devi
- 10- Bavita Devi -
11 - Chandra Deep Rai
- 12 - Meena Devi -
13 - Hemant Raj -
14 - Sanjeev Ranjan alias Bhoda -
15 - Aarti Devi -
16 - Santosh Kumar alias Mantu -
17 - Urmila Devi -
18 - Ranjana Devi
- 19 - Pratima Devi
- 20 - Sujit Kumar Maurya -
21 - Raju Srivastava -
22 - Ramakant Singh W -
23 - Sunita Devi -
24 - Prahlad Ram -
25 - Sunil Kumar
Bihar Nikay Chunav Live: Uproar during counting of votes in Arrah
There is news of uproar during the counting of votes in Arrah. It is being told that the workers created this ruckus for food. The workers have accused the officials of indecent behavior. There is anger among the workers. The counting of votes is at a standstill.
