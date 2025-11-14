Biharsharif election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs INC Sunil Kumar Omair Khan winner
Biharsharif Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Biharsharif assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Sunil Kumar of BJP and Omair Khan of INC.
Trending Photos
The administrative and economic hub of the Nalanda district, the Bihar Sharif constituency is expected to see heightened political contests in the 2025 Assembly elections. The Bihar Sharif Assembly constituency includes the city and the nearby rural areas. The seat is significant for elections from educational and cultural standpoints, too.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement