Bijwasan Election Result 2025 Live: Kailash Gahlot vs Col Devinder Sehrawat vs Surender Bhardwaj

Bijwasan Election Result Live Update: Bijwasan is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, created in 2008 following the delimitation process. It covers areas like Dhulsiras, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat, Bijwasan, Samalkha, Bamnauli, Kapashera, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Rajnagar, and parts of Dwarka. Bijwasan falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other constituencies: Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Palam, Badarpur, and Mehrauli.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bhupinder Singh Joon from AAP won with 57,271 votes, narrowly defeating BJP's Sat Prakash Rana, who secured 56,518 votes, and Congress's Praveen Rana, who got 5,937 votes. In the 2015 elections, AAP’s Devinder Sehrawat won with 65,006 votes, while BJP’s Sat Prakash Rana received 45,470 votes, and Congress's Vijay Singh Lochav earned 5,258 votes.

Bijwasan Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

For the 2025 elections, the key candidates are Kailash Gahlot from BJP, Col Devinder Sehrawat from Congress, and Surender Bhardwaj from AAP.

