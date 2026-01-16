BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin At 10 AM Today
BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections concluded on Thursday, bringing the voting process to a close. The election now moves into its final stage, with the official counting of votes set to begin on Friday at 10:00 AM.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement