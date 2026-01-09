BMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress In 227 Wards

BMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: In the first month of 2026, Mumbai voters will finally elect their local leaders in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, after a three-year wait without an elected civic body.

Major parties including BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress are planning their strategies to win big in the polls across all 227 wards. Voting will be held on January 15 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, as announced by the State Election Commission. The elections will also cover 20 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, marking one of the state's largest civic polls. Vote counting is scheduled for January 16 starting at 10 am.

According to reports, a total of 10,344,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls: 5,516,707 males and 4,826,509 females.

After the State Election Commission announced municipal corporation elections for 29 bodies on December 15, 2025, the Model Code of Conduct was enforced with immediate effect.