Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004759https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/bmc-elections-2026-live-updates-marahastra-municipal-corporation-bjp-shiv-sena-inc-latest-news-3004759.html
NewsIndiaBMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress In 227 Wards
BMC ELECTION 2026

BMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress In 227 Wards

BMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: In the first month of 2026, Mumbai voters will finally elect their local leaders in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, after a three-year wait without an elected civic body.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates

BMC Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: In the first month of 2026, Mumbai voters will finally elect their local leaders in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, after a three-year wait without an elected civic body.

Major parties including BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress are planning their strategies to win big in the polls across all 227 wards. Voting will be held on January 15 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, as announced by the State Election Commission. The elections will also cover 20 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, marking one of the state's largest civic polls. Vote counting is scheduled for January 16 starting at 10 am.

According to reports, a total of 10,344,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls: 5,516,707 males and 4,826,509 females.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After the State Election Commission announced municipal corporation elections for 29 bodies on December 15, 2025, the Model Code of Conduct was enforced with immediate effect.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Venezuela crisis 2026
From Caracas To Tehran: How Trump’s Moves In Venezuela Threaten Iran
most expensive fish
World's Costliest Fish: Sold For ₹29 Cr At Tokyo Auction, Breaks All Records
Iran-US war
US Ready To Attack Tehran? Delta Force Surrounds Iran Amid Tense Situation
Russian ship
3 Indians Among Crew Of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
US India trade tensions
500% Tariff Shock? Why Trump’s Russia Oil Bill Could Slam India Next Week
BJP MLA Devendra Kumar Jain
BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Scindia’s Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH
India-China ties
'Real Problem Is Instability Coming From US': Chinese Ambassador Backs India
Congress
Maharashtra: Cong Seeks Disqualification Of 12 Rebel Ambernath Corporators
Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal Announces War Against Gangsters In Punjab
Bangladesh India visa suspension
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services At Key India Missions Over Security Concerns