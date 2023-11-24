LIVE | Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: CBSE, ICSE Timetable Out SOON, Check Latest Updates Here

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live: Exam timetable for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and various state boards will be soon available on their official website. Once released, students appearing for the CBSE board exam for classes 10th and 12th will be able to download the timetable from - cbse.gov.in while ICSE 10th, 12th Board exam date timetable will be available on the official website- cisce.org.

Recently, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and the Tamil Nadu board have released the examination schedules for the year 2024. According to the JAC 10th and 12th timetable for 2024, the examinations are slated to occur from February 6 to February 26. In the case of the Tamil Nadu board, the 10th public exams for 2024 are scheduled from March 26 to February 8, while the 12th public exams are set to be held from March 1 to March 22.