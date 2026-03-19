Board Exam Results 2026 Live: BSEB, RBSE 10th result 2026 tomorrow check time and direct link here

Board Exam Results 2026 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) have completed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2026, and students are now eagerly awaiting their results.

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the Class 12 (Intermediate) exams from February 2 to February 13, 2026, while the Class 10 (Matric) exams were held between 17 February and 25 February 2026. The examinations took place in two shifts — morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM).

According to the latest updates, the BSEB Class 10 results are expected to be released on March 20, 2026, followed by the Class 12 results in late March or first April.

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Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is also gearing up to announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026. The result is expected to be declared soon, with indications pointing towards a possible release around March 20, 2026. Students are advised to regularly check the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for updates.

The RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026, across 6,195 examination centres in the state. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards online using their roll number and required credentials. A direct result link will also be provided to ensure easy access for all candidates.