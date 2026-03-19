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NewsIndiaBoard Exam Results 2026 Live: BSEB, RBSE 10th result 2026 tomorrow check time and direct link here
BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10 RESULT

Board Exam Results 2026 Live: BSEB, RBSE 10th result 2026 tomorrow check time and direct link here

Board Exam Results 2026 Live Updates: The results for the Bihar board and the Rajasthan board are expected shortly. Students who have appeared for the exam can now gear up for their board results along with their roll number and other important details. For all the latest updates, stay connected on our page.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Source:
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Board Exam Results 2026 Live Updates
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Board Exam Results 2026 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) have completed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2026, and students are now eagerly awaiting their results.

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the Class 12 (Intermediate) exams from February 2 to February 13, 2026, while the Class 10 (Matric) exams were held between 17 February and 25 February 2026. The examinations took place in two shifts — morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM).

According to the latest updates, the BSEB Class 10 results are expected to be released on March 20, 2026, followed by the Class 12 results in late March or first April.

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Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is also gearing up to announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026. The result is expected to be declared soon, with indications pointing towards a possible release around March 20, 2026. Students are advised to regularly check the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for updates.

The RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026, across 6,195 examination centres in the state. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards online using their roll number and required credentials. A direct result link will also be provided to ensure easy access for all candidates.

For all the latest updates, stay connected with Zee News

19 March 2026
10:22 IST

Board Exam Results 2026 Live: When will BSEB Class 10th results be released?

As per media reports, students can expect results tomorrow, March 20, 2026. However, the official notification is still awaited from the officials.

10:16 IST

Board Exam Results 2026 Live: Where to check Bihar Board 10th Result

Students can check their results on the official websites:

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • results.biharboardonline.com
10:04 IST

Board Exam Results 2026 Live: BSEB 10th Result Expected Shortly

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 very soon. As per the latest updates, all preparations including evaluation and topper verification are nearly complete.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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